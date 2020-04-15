Dale L. Gerber, 98, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s Eternal Care, Wednesday, April 14, 2020, at the UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Born March 7, 1922, in Franklintown, Pa., he was the son of the late Luther Ralph and Nellie Grace (Smith) Gerber. Dale was the loving husband of Wandalee L. (Dresher) Gerber with whom he shared 73 years of marriage.
Dale graduated from Biglerville High School in 1942. He served his country proudly in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II, having over 1,000 hours of flying time in a B-25, and he was awarded the World War II Victory Ribbon, the American Campaign Ribbon, as well as the Good Conduct Medal.
Mr. Gerber worked at Doubleday after the war from 1948 until 1964 when he opened his own car business, Gerber Auto Sales, where he worked for over 30 years until his retirement.
Dale was a member of St. Bartholomew’s United Church, ELCA, and the Harold H. Bair Post 14 American Legion. He enjoyed camping at South Mountain, antique cars, listening to country music, taking care of his property, and most importantly being with his family.
In addition to his wife Wandalee, Dale is survived by two daughters, Deborah A. Rineman and her husband Pat, and Dee L. Schriver, all of Hanover, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Michelle, George, Michael, Jeremy, Jessie, Patrick, Dru, Sarah, and Kristin; and 12 great-grandchildren, with a great-granddaughter arriving in July. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Darlene L. Dinio; one grandson, Dalton C. Schriver (they were like two peas in a pod); one brother, Harold Gerber; and three sisters, Marion Allison, Mildred Lightner, and Ethel Crawford.
He was man of many stories as he had survived several brushes with death and lived a good long life. He will be sadly missed by his entire family. He has taught us all many life lessons. How to be kind, and passionate and always show love towards others.
In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service and burial for Dale will be conducted at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, Pa. At a later date, a Celebration of Life Service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dale’s name may be made to the Dalton Cole Schriver Memorial Scholarship Foundation, c/o Adams County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 4565, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
