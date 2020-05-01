Dorothy Jean Jeffcoat, 71, of Gettysburg, died Friday morning, May 1, 2020, at her home.
Born July 24, 1948, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy (Pryor) Wagaman.
She was the wife of John H. Jeffcoat Sr., of Gettysburg, to whom she was married for 51 years.
Mrs. Jeffcoat worked at various places throughout Adams County, including Weis Markets, Sunshine Nursery School, and the Gettysburg High School in the cafeteria.
In addition to her husband, Dorothy is survived by her two sons, John Jeffcoat Jr., of New Oxford, and Russell Jeffcoat of Orrtanna; her three grandchildren, Breann Jeffcoat, Destiny Jeffcoat, and Trevor Jeffcoat; her great-grandchild, Jade O’Bryan; her brother, Johnny Wagaman; her two sisters, Vicky Eberhart and Diane Lowe; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Jeffcoat and her brother, Dale Wagaman.
Funeral services for Dorothy, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603; or to the Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church, 2725 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
