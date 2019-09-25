Sandra L. Dixon, of Gettysburg, passed away at SpiriTrust — Gettysburg on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
She was born in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Frieda Spence Wolff of Gettysburg, and the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. William E. Wolff of Arendtsville and Mr. and Mrs. B. W. Spence of Gettysburg. Her husband Jeremiah R. “Jerry” Dixon predeceased her in July of 2014.
Survivors include stepchildren Patrick R. Dixon and Mary Lynn Stephens; step-grandchildren include Jared and Claudia Dixon and Adam, Samantha, and Alexandra Stephens.
A graduate of Gettysburg High School and Gettysburg College, Mrs. Dixon pursued graduate studies in guidance, at the then Western Maryland College in Westminster, Md. Following graduation, she was employed as a foreign language teacher for five years with the Mechanicsburg Area Joint School System and for eight years with the West Shore School District.
Following her marriage in 1971, while traveling with her husband who was on active duty with the U.S. Army, she was employed as a secretary-administrative assistant at various locations in government services. A few of these positions included the Department of Pathology at the U.S. Army Hospital in Okinawa, Japan, the Field Investigations Branch of the FDA, Rockville, Md., the USA Medical Materiel Agency (USAMMA) at Fort Detrick, Md., HQUSASETAF (U.S. Army Southern European Task Force) in Vicenza, Italy, Veterinary Services at Fort Dix, N.J., and Information Management Services, Fort Ritchie, Md.
Mrs. Dixon was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg, the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, The Woman’s club of Gettysburg, and a lifetime member of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary.
Along with her husband, they had many great years of caring for animals (mainly dogs) including English Setter Bo Jangles, Golden Retriever Chelsea and poodles Susies I, II, III, and Molly. In later years, Mrs. Dixon found great joy in bird watching and feeding, and daily feeding of deer. And, being a butterfly enthusiast, she maintained many plantings around her home to attract them year after year.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
