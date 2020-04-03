Joyce May Kuntz, 79, of Aspers, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Nov. 29, 1940, in Johnstown, Pa., the daughter of the late Dorsey and Ethel Wagner Grasser. Joyce’s husband Edward K. Kuntz died in 2018.
Mrs. Kuntz was employed at Herff-Jones Yearbooks in Gettysburg for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed going to airshows, and cars including her Chrysler Prowler. Joyce loved animals, cooking, the 4th of July, but most of all time with her family and friends.
Joyce is survived by four children, Debra Linn Moore and her husband Bradley of Jacksonville, N.C., Rosinda Beth Shrader of Aspers, Kenneth Dale Kuntz of Hanover, Pa., and Kimberly Jean Dillman and her husband Donald of Shallotte, N.C,; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.
Memorial services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 418 F Street NW, Washington, DC 20001.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.