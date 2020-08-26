Patricia Lambert McEllroy, age 79, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Skilled Care, Chambersburg.
Pat was the loving and devoted wife of Rev. Robert S. McEllroy III to whom she was married for 41 years. Born in Uniontown, Md., on Aug. 13, 1941, Pat was the daughter of the late Kenneth R. and Mildred D. (Dickensheets) Lambert.
She was educated in the public schools of Carroll County, Md., and graduated from Taneytown High School in June of 1959. She graduated from Western Maryland College in 1963, with a bachelor’s degree in music education.
Pat taught elementary school music in the Littlestown Area School District in Littlestown, for several years. She served as organist and choir director at Emmanuel Baust Lutheran Church in Tyrone, Md., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Utica, Md., and the Bendersville Lutheran Parish in Upper Adams County.
Prior to moving to Pennsylvania, she gave piano lessons to dozens of students of all ages in Frederick County, Md., and served as accompanist for the Emmitsburg Community Chorus.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Lara Huffman and husband Norman of Littlestown; son, Shawn Null and wife Katrina Kickbush of Lutherville-Timonium, Md.; two granddaughters, Noell Huffman and Grace Null; three grandsons, TJ Huffman, Jacob Huffman and Zakery Null; several cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Luke Huffman.
Pat enjoyed visiting Williamsburg, Va., and Myrtle Beach, S.C., reading, movies, concerts, playing cards, going out to eat and watching favorite television sitcoms on DVDs.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private graveside services will take place in Bendersville Cemetery at the family’s discretion.
Contributions may be made in Pat’s memory to Bendersville Lutheran Parish, P.O. Box 449, Bendersville, PA 17306; or SpiriTrust Lutheran Foundation, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., York, PA 17404.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.