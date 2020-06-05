Kenneth S. Bucher, 82, of Gettysburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at WellSpan York Hospital.
Born May 2, 1938, in Littlestown, he was the son of the late Clark and Naomi Evelyn (Wackerman) Bucher.
Ken is survived by his wife, Sue Ellen (Wetzel) Bucher.
He was a member of the Orrtanna United Methodist Church and the Littlestown Historical Society.
Ken had worked at the Schindler Elevator Plant in Gettysburg for 30 years prior to his retirement. Through the excellent help of the Adams County Literacy Council, Ken learned to read at age 50 and spoke at the Harrisburg Forum for the Pennsylvania State Literacy Council Convention with Barbara Bush as the keynote speaker.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, is a daughter Susan Laughman and husband Amos of Hanover, Pa.; a son John C. Bucher and partner Josie of Long Beach, Calif.; stepdaughter Kara DeFriece and husband Steve of Orrtanna; a stepson Kroy Taughinbaugh and wife Carmen of Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; and four grandchildren, Mikayla and Aubreigh DeFriece, and Alex and Andrew Taughinbaugh. Ken was predeceased by two brothers, Jack and Thomas Bucher.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a private memorial service with Pastor Ken Acker officiating. Interment will be private.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorials to the Adams County Literacy Council in Ken’s honor, 1685 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.