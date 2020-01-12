Elwood J. McKonley Jr., 84, died on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in the presence and comfort of his loving wife at Hospice and Community Care, Mt. Joy. He was the husband of Henrietta K. (Kiser) McKonley.
Born Aug. 6, 1935, in McSherrystown, he was the son of the late Elwood J. McKonley Sr. and Myrna C. (Smith) McKonley.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Dawn Smith and husband Robert of Abbottstown, Shirley Trostle and husband Corey of York Springs, Kathy Weaver and husband Michael of New Oxford, and Cynthia Shaffer and husband Shane of Spring Grove; 10 grandchildren, Brent Bevenour, Victoria Topper, Ashlee Zeigler, Jessica Smith, Brandon Smith, Kelsey Trostle, Michael Weaver Jr., Nicole Mehring, Breatta Weaver and Tyler Trostle; nine great-grandchildren with three more expected in the coming months; and one sister Suzette Groft and her husband Eugene of New Oxford. He was preceded in death by a sister Shirley Ann McKonley, and brother Robert A. “Butch” McKonley.
Per Elwood’s request, there will be no service and burial will be private.
Online condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
