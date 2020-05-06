Jacob D. Beard, 19, 555 Mount Hope Road, Fairfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
He was born Oct. 3, 2000, in Westminster, Md., the son of Roy C. Beard Jr. and Shannan M. Bull Beard. In addition he is survived by a sister, Sarah Beard at home; a maternal grandfather, Walter Bull of Gettysburg; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jacob was a member of Destiny Church in Hanover, Pa. He attended Fairfield High School. He was recently employed at New Oxford Aluminum. Jacob enjoyed hunting and fishing, video games, and reading. He especially liked riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and traveling with his aunt, Jen.
Due to the COVID 19 virus interment will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Destiny Church, Jacob Beard Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 141, 207 Schoolhouse Lane, East Berlin, PA 17316.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.