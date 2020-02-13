Gilbert Earl Hellman Jr. lost a brave battle with cancer on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. He died peacefully with his family by his side at the age of 72.
Husband to Trudy Hellman, he was the devoted father of Lance and Brandy, and The World’s Best Pop-Pop to Caleb, Nolan, Harry and Lily. There was nothing Gil loved more than being a father and a grandfather. It was his calling in life.
Though never formally trained, Gil was a teacher of all things, big and small. He taught his family the value of hard work, good judgment, courage, integrity and honesty. He always imparted little scraps of wisdom in his interactions with his family, whether asked for or not. He had endless good stories, bad dad jokes, funny little quirks, and a heart full of love, kindness and acceptance for everyone.
Gil was selfless and kind and continuously displayed the importance of family, forgiveness, and never sweating the small stuff. Most importantly, he taught everyone the value of a good laugh, even in his dying days. Though he will forever be missed, his smile, his laugh, his pranks and his love, will live on in the memories and hearts of the very many he touched.
A private tribute to honor a life well lived is being planned for a future time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Casey House Hospice Care Facility in Rockville, Maryland.
