Susan M. “Suzie” (Bowers) Fogle, 75, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare. She was the loving lifelong companion of Marlin M. Shorb; together they shared over 60 years together.
Born Aug. 22, 1944, in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles F. and Ruth S. (Chipley) Bowers.
Suzie was a life member of the Barlow Fire Company and also the Blue Ridge Summit Sportsman Association.
In addition to her companion, Susan is survived by a daughter Sherry Vincion and her husband Charles Stevens of East Berlin; three grandchildren, Aaron R. Vincion and her husband Ray Cortright of Williamsburg, Va., Michael A. Rudisill of East Berlin, and Darrick A. Rudisill of East Berlin; a great-granddaughter Piper Cortright of Williamsburg, Va.; two sisters, Deb Eckard of Taneytown, Md., and Diane Bowers of Frederick, Md.; many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members; and an amazing hairdresser and friend, Joann Lyngg.
In addition to her parents, Suzie was preceded in death by three sisters, Irene Cool, Margaret Kelly, and Nancy Plank; and three brothers, Frank, Donald and John Bowers.
A service to celebrate the life of Susan will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Harney, Maryland. Pallbearers will be Michael A. Rudisill, Darrick A. Rudisill, Donald Bowers, Chucky Bowers and Richard Eckard. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael D. Rudisill and Richie Eckard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bubba the goat at Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
To share memories of Susan M. “Suzie” (Bowers) Fogle and view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.