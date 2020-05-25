Clark E. Renoll, age 77, of Aspers, lost his battle with prostate cancer on Saturday, May 24, at the York Hospital. He was born Wednesday, Dec. 30, 1942, in York, the son of the late Pius and Bessie P.H. (Rupp) Renoll.
Clark graduated from West York High School in 1961. He was formerly employed by Westinghouse/Shindler Elevator for over 40 years. He was a member of Heidlersburg United Brethren in Christ Church in Gettysburg.
He was a member of the American Legion, Pa Sheriff’s Assoc., AARP and PA Rangers Rescue Squad. He was a life member of the Heidlersburg Fire Company. Clark was a horse and dachshund enthusiast. He served in the US Army from 1964 to 1966.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Faith L. (Shive) Renoll. He is also survived by two daughters, Christine (Tina) F. Smith and companion Bryan A. Lloyd of New Oxford, and Crystal N. and husband Richard L. Whippo of Wrightsville; two sons, Clayton E. and wife Sharon L. Renoll of New Oxford, and Craig E. and wife Lindsay A. Renoll of Dover; eight grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a step-granddaughter; two step-great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth King and Annamary Stough; and brothers, Leroy, Ervin and Ray Renoll.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville, with Rev. Craig Loewen officiating. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, New Oxford. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heidlersburg United Brethren in Christ Church, 2725 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.