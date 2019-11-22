Elizabeth R. Schmidt, 93, 900 East King Street, Lancaster, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Conestoga View Nursing Home in Lancaster.
She was born Sept. 8, 1926 in Franklin Township, Adams County, the daughter of the late Monroe and Mary Bucher Shue. Her husband of 64 years, C. Earl Schmidt died in 2014.
Mrs. Schmidt was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church in Gettysburg, where she had been very active in her younger years. Elizabeth devoted herself to the care of her family, supporting her husband, encouraging her children and grandson in their endeavors, and providing faithful loving care to her beloved son for more than 50 years. Her interests and talents included cooking, baking, canning, quilting, and crocheting. Over the years, many friends enjoyed her simple hospitality. Elizabeth volunteered with the Adams County ARC and at the H.A.R.T. Center in New Oxford.
Mrs. Schmidt is survived by a daughter, Joyce Wenger and her husband Jerry of Conestoga; and a grandson, Stephen Wenger of Conestoga. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Thad Schmidt; and three brothers: Paul Shue, Chester Shue, and George Edgar Shue.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with Rev. Nelson Yoder and Rev. Terry Shue officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the HART Center, 450 East Golden Avenue, New Oxford, PA 17350. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
