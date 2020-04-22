Virgil R. Hartman, 91, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., passed away peacefully at his home and went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020.
He was born on June 2, 1928, in Gettysburg. He was the son of the late C. Stanley and Letha Hartman. Virgil is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Nancy Butt Hartman.
In addition to his wife, Virgil is survived by three children, Cheryl Paull and her husband Jim of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Gerry Hartman and his wife Marilyn of Bethlehem, Pa., and Gregory Hartman and his wife Maggie of Mechanicsburg Pa.; 15 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Virgil was the oldest brother of Lorraine Waybright and her late husband Richard of Gettysburg, Waldo Hartman and his wife Pat of Gettysburg, the late Quay Hartman and his wife Jean, Sandy Malone and her husband Richard of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Dianne Good and her husband John of Sykesville, Md.
Virgil graduated from Gettysburg High School and was a 1950 graduate of Gettysburg College. He was a loyal employee of Prudential Insurance for 32 years, beginning his career as a sales agent and diligently working his way up to becoming the manager of the Harrisburg Regional office. Virgil was associated with St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Mechanicsburg, Pa., where he faithfully served and thoroughly enjoyed in assisting with the grounds-keeping for over 20 years.
Virgil and his wife Nancy enjoyed traveling by car and visited all of the 48 contiguous states in the USA. They thoroughly enjoyed attending most all of the extracurricular activities of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private interment service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery at the convenience of the family and will be followed by a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Center Lehigh Valley, 529 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 or online at thecenterlehighvalley.org/give.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.