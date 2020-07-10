Patricia A. Saylor, 71 of Littlestown, passed away at home with her family by her side on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Born Oct. 16, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Norbert and Mary Jane (Reynolds) Riede.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 51 years, William R. “Bill” Saylor; a daughter, Pamela Balzanna and husband David of Littlestown; a son, John Saylor and wife Lynn of Albany, Oregon; four grandchildren, Chris Breneman and wife Heather, Emily Balzanna, Sean Saylor, and Rachel Davis and husband Brandon; two great-grandchildren, Lucas Davis and Desmond Breneman; two sisters, Marcia Brinkman and Lynne Brinker; and four brothers, Donald, Rick, Robert and Chris Riede.
Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.