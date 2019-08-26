Regina M. Lobingier, 87, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Feb. 5, 1932, in Star Junction, she was a daughter of the late Paul M. and Blanche E. (McCracken) Lobingier.
Regina was a longtime member of Gettysburg United Methodist Church and worked as a clerk for the Department of Motor Vehicles for 32 years, retiring on Dec. 19, 1991.
Regina is survived by two nephews, James S. Dillman and his wife Susan of Gettysburg, and Barry Lobingier of Mechanicsburg; and two nieces, Mary and Linda Kuhn.
In addition to her parents, Regina was preceded in death by three siblings, Roy Lobingier, Glenda Dillman, and Viola Kuhn; and two nephews, Richard and Kenneth Kuhn.
A service to celebrate the life of Regina will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Rick Smith officiating. There will be no public viewing; a time to share memories with the family will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Flohrs Lutheran Church Cemetery, McKnightstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Regina M. Lobingier, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
