Roberta Livesay Hickcox, 89, Gettysburg, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 from natural causes at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence B. and Freda Miller Livesay. Roberta is survived by her husband of 67 years, Edward Lee Hickcox; two daughters, Roberta Ann Hickcox of Gettysburg, Julee Ellen Hickcox of Roanoke; two grandsons, Christopher Lee Banks and Alexander Shanon Banks. Mrs. Hickcox was predeceased by two children, Shanon Joy Hickcox and Edward Lee Hickcox, Jr., each died of cystic fibrosis at age eight and are buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Roberta was a life-long Episcopalian who joined that denomination and sang in church choirs whether she was living abroad or in the United States. For a number of years during her early marriage, she lived in Asia. When they settled in Gettysburg in 1975, she joined the Prince of Peace Episcopal Church in which she was an active member. In addition to singing in the choir for over 40 years, she was also a member of the Episcopal Women’s Club and served as assistant treasurer of the church for 25 years. She was a volunteer with the Gettysburg Library and also an assistant teacher at the Gettysburg Elementary School. Next to her family and church, she most loved reading mysteries. She read three or four novels each week for many years.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church with Rev. Dr. Herbert Sprouse officiating. Private interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.