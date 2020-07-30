Barry Wood Fair, proud veteran and dedicated servant to the Gettysburg community, dies at 79.
Mr. Fair was born on April 17, 1941, to Cleason and Mary Jane Fair, of Gettysburg, and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1959 with his lifelong love and surviving wife, Dorothy (Herring) Fair. He served honorably in the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, from 1959 to 1962, and remained an active supporter of the military through the American Legion Post #202 in Gettysburg. As a life member, Mr. Fair served tirelessly for decades in the 40 & 8 Voiture, Chef.de.Gare, and post commander of the Vietnam War Post 59. He was especially fond of the numerous community service projects performed by Post #202, and many in the community will remember his generous home Christmas tree deliveries each year. He was also actively involved in the Gettysburg Elks Club for over 50 years.
Mr. Fair enjoyed deer and bear hunting trips with friends, bowling and card games at the legion, and time grilling and relaxing on the back patio with wife Dorothy and family, enjoying the battlefield views of Culp’s Hill from their home on East Middle Street.
Professionally, Mr. Fair partnered with the late Guy Bishop to own and operate the Battlefield Gulf station on Steinwehr Avenue, before working in operations at PNC Bank and volunteering at the Gettysburg Hospital. For many years, he could be found early each morning enjoying the breakfast crowd at Ernie’s Texas Lunch. Health concerns led to relocation to Evergreen, Colorado, in 2016.
Full military graveside service at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg is being planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his honor to the American Legion Post #202 Building Fund at 528 E. Middle St., or the Adams County S.P.C.A. at 11 Goldenville Road in Gettysburg.
The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting with local arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.