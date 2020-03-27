Darrell A. Norton, 70, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Barbara J. Royal, and the late Susan E. (Miller) Norton, who died Feb. 22, 2012.
Darrell was born Oct. 16, 1949, in Spartanburg, S.C., the son of the late William R. and Francine (Weest) Norton.
Darrell served in the U.S. Navy, and was a member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, York Adams Fish and Game, Hanover Eagles and the McSherrystown Fish & Game. He was an avid reader, musician and sailor.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Darrell is survived by a daughter Christy L. Keefer and her fiancée Brandon Stepler of Hanover; a stepdaughter Brooke E. Royal of New Oxford; a grandson Landon E. Keefer of Hanover; a granddaughter Lillianna C. Stepler of Hanover; two brothers, William Norton and Robert Norton and his wife Cynthia; two sisters, Jacki Gardner and her husband Daniel, and Michele Norton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by a son Erik S. Norton.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Oxford FFA, c/o Conewago Valley School District, 130 Berlin Road, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
