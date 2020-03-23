Michael Albert Ozminski, 61, of Littlestown, died Sunday, March 22, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg.
Born April 23, 1958, in Gettysburg, Mike was the son of the late Albert Ozminski and Evelyn (Pavlik) Ozminski Duttera and the stepson of the late John Duttera Sr.
Mike was a 1977 Littlestown High School graduate and a Thaddeus Stevens College grad of Lancaster where he studied masonry. He had been employed with Palmer Beer Distributor, Littlestown, was a self-employed mason and his last position was with C.J. Miller of Maryland.
Surviving are his children Ian Ozminski of Westminster, and Katie Ozminski of Hanover; his granddaughter McKenna; his siblings, Mary Ellen Good and Charles “Ed” of Hanover, Allen Ozminski and Debra, Bonnie Wastler and Dennis, and Patrick Ozminski and Jill, all of Littlestown, Jerry Ozminski and Audrey of Hanover, Jim Ozminski and Dave Ozminski, both of Littlestown, and Andy Ozminski of Hanover; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He attended St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown. Mike enjoyed fishing, gardening, fast cars and muscle cars, playing bingo and spending time with his siblings, children and granddaughter McKenna. He was a great roller and ice skater in his time.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials in Mike’s name may be sent to Transitions Healthcare, 595 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
