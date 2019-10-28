Beverly D. Bayer, 60, of Gettysburg, died Monday morning, Oct. 28, 2019, at the York Hospital.
Born Feb. 14, 1959, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Clyde William and Shirley (Kint) DeHaas of Gettysburg. She was the wife of John F. Bayer, of Gettysburg to whom she was married for 37 years.
Mrs. Bayer worked as a retail clerk for Strickland Enterprises for a number of years.
In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly is survived by her three children, Britney Bayer, Andrew Bayer, and Allison Glass and her husband Rocky, all of Gettysburg; her two grandchildren, Harlee and Jax; her brother, John DeHaas of York, Pa.; and her two sisters, Marsha Bohner and Tina DeHaas, both of Gettysburg.
A memorial service for Beverly will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the services Thursday afternoon at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 924 N. Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403.
