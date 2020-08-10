Bessie M. Fair, 98, of Gettysburg died peacefully at her home on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
Born April 21, 1922, in Roosevelt County, New Mexico, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lebow and Samantha Whitt. She became the wife of William Woodall, whom she later divorced, and later married Irvin Fair, who died in 1979.
Bessie, “Grandma” to all who knew her, is survived by four children, Joyce Naugle and Geneva Miller of Gettysburg, Willie Hilbert of Asheville, N.C., and Alpheus Fair of Takoma Park, Md. She was preceded in death by two children, Charles E. Woodall and Mary O. Hoffman. “Grandma” is survived by 16 beloved grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
“Grandma” loved her family dearly and was always surrounded by her children and grandchildren over the years. She provided a sense of stability and a place to call home. Grandma will be remembered for her stories of the old days, her unfiltered remarks, and for playing 500 (her favorite card game) late into the night. A true matriarch, Bessie/Grandma will be missed by many.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. Steven Herr officiating. Interment will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Gettysburg, immediately after. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services.
All are welcome. The family asks that you please wear a face mask and honor social distancing guidelines.
