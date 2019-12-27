Lowell C. Starner, 86, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 in the UPMC Carlisle.
He was born May 29, 1933 in Gardners to the late D. Boyd and Esther (Beam) Starner. Lowell was a retired supervisor for the former Masland & Son manufacturing with 39 years of service. An active member of the Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, he served as treasurer, board member and board member of the Goodyear Cemetery. An avid hunter and bowler, Lowell participated with the Masland League for many years. He enjoyed watching the Phillies and the Eagles and served in the US Army during the Korean War. He loved his grandchildren and family.
Surviving is his wife, Mary A. (Goodling) Starner of 62 years; his children, Wendy Sue Toms(James) of Gardners and Michael L. Starner (fiance Dee Nash) of Mechanicsburg; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Also surviving is his sister, Lloy Brough; brothers, Terry, Galen, Sherle and Barry, all of Gardners, and Ben, of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Delmar, Allen and Larry.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in his church, 4200 Carlisle Rd., Gardners, PA 17324 at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Clark officiating. Interment will be in the Goodyear Cemetery with Honors presented by the Cumberland County Honor Guard. A viewing will be held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 and one hour prior to the service in his church. Memorial contributions may be made to his church. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.
