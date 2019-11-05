Michael Wayne Shultz, 66, of Gettysburg, died suddenly on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Gettysburg Hospital Emergency Room.
Born March 16, 1953, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Francis “Dutch” and Mary Ellen (Plank) Shultz.
Mr. Shultz had worked as a diesel mechanic for many years at Pitzer Trucking Co. in Aspers. He was a former member of the Biglerville American Legion Post #202.
Mr. Shultz is survived by his wife Patricia (Black) Shultz; three daughters, Tonya Runk of Fairfield, Michelle Kaumans of Gettysburg, and Bobbi Hahn of Gettysburg; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two brothers, Rick Shultz of Florida and William Shultz of Carlisle, Pa. He was predeceased by a sister Brenda Kime; and two brothers, Paul Shultz and Gary Shultz.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
