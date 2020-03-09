Anthony T. Moore passed away on March 7, 2020 in Bradenton, Fla. at the age of 63.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Morgan; his two brothers, Johnny Moore and Larry Moore; his sister, Barbara Moore; his two children, Anthony T. Moore and Tanya M. Moore. He is also survived by several grandchildren.
There will be no funeral.
