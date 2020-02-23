Henry Joseph Wagner, 93, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Brethren Home Community.
Hank was the beloved father of Robin (Michael Birkner), Daniel, Kristin (Susan Monteleone), Allen (Melanie McMurtry) and Rachel Wagner; and adored card-playing, song-singing, joke-telling grandfather to Ben, Madeline, and Joanna Birkner, Alexandra Buffie, Amelia Wagner and Ruben Rathje, and grandsons-in-law, Preston, Tyler and Majed. He recently met and cuddled his new baby great-granddaughter Bruna Louise. He also leaves behind a brother David, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara Watson Wagner; sisters Shirley and Margery; and brother Joseph.
Hank was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Joseph and Gertrude (Doyle) Wagner on Feb. 8, 1927, and grew up on Miller Street in Wilkins Township. He left Wilkinsburg High School his senior year to join the U.S. Navy. After the war ended he journeyed to Colorado to study engineering and graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder. He spent his career as an electrical engineer at U.S. Steel at the Homestead and later Duquesne Works in Pittsburgh. He moved to the Cross Keys Brethren Village in New Oxford in 2006.
The family will gather for a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please sing a song, take a walk in the woods, or donate to someone in need.
The complete obit may be found on the Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, Pa., website feiserfuneralhome.com.
