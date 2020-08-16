Robert Eugene Mullins, son of the late Ruth and Sid Mullins of Philadelphia, died July 12, 2020.
He was born March 19, 1942.
Robert resided in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he died of COVID-19. He was a longtime Gettysburg resident and member of St. James Lutheran Church. He is survived by Jeneia Mullins, Mistia Zuckerman (Harmon) and two grandchildren.
An online service will be held at 3 p.m., Aug. 23, 2020. Email aitsim@hotmail.com to receive the link.
