Fred I. Ebersole, 87, of East Berlin, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at York Hospital after a long battle with COPD and Parkinson’s Disease.
Services will be held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Lower Bermudian Lutheran Church, 2409 Lake Mead Road, East Berlin. A visitation will be held Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery, York Springs.
For a complete obituary and to sign an online guestbook please visit www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
