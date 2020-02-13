Judy A. Shultz, 73, of Gettysburg, died at the Gettysburg Hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
She was born April 26, 1946, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Charles and Esther Currens Swope. Judy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Edward W. Shultz.
Judy was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Biglerville. For over 25 years she was a teller at Biglerville National Bank, Gettysburg National Bank, CCNB and finally PNC. She enjoyed reading and flowers in her garden, but most of all she loved time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by a daughter Jennifer A. Bramble and her husband Brian of Biglerville; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Bramble, Joshua Bramble, and Matthew Bramble; a brother Larry Swope and his wife Pat of West Virginia; and a sister Joan Noel of New Oxford; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by a daughter Lisa A. Shultz; a stepmother Jean Taylor Swope; and a brother David C. Swope.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112; or the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004; or Forever Love Rescue, 29 Queen St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
