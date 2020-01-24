Mrs. Janet M. Zeigler, 85, of Gettysburg, Pa. passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg.
She was born May 18, 1934 in Greensburg, Pa., a daughter of the late John R. and Loree (Norris) Rutherford.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Richard C. Zeigler, in 2007; a son, Richard L. Zeigler, in 1988; and her sister, Marjorie L. Rutherford, in 2004.
Mrs. Zeigler was a member of Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, where she was contributed to their prayer shawl group, enabling her to serve others with her passion and talent for knitting and crocheting. For 29 years, she enjoyed a successful sales career at Benn’s Men’s Clothing Store in Gettysburg, where she loved working with the public.
Janet is survived by her son, Robert W. Zeigler, of Gettysburg, Pa.; her two granddaughters and two grandsons-in-law, Sonya M. (Zeigler) Ewing and Dallas G. Ewing, of Boiling Springs, Pa., and Danielle A. Zeigler and Aaron R. Brownley, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and two great grandchildren, Allison A. and Bennett A. Ewing, of Boiling Springs, Pa.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa., with Rev. Dr. Mark Englund-Krieger officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg, Pa. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
