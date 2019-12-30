Diana L. Stultz, 57, of Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital following a battle with cancer. She fought the good fight and is now at peace.
Born Oct. 8, 1962, in Waynesboro, Pa., she was the daughter of Janice Waneta (Nunemaker) Powell of Thurmont, Md., and the late Curtis Powell Sr. She was the wife of 23 years to Ronald L. Stultz.
Diana was a 1980 graduate of Catoctin High School in Thurmont. She currently worked for N.V.R. building products in Thurmont. She was a member of the Blue Ridge Sportsman’s Association. She loved playing pool and was a gifted team pool shooter traveling to tournaments in Las Vegas. She played women’s softball for many years, and enjoyed annual family vacations to both Ocean City and Deep Creek Lake, Maryland.
Surviving in addition to her husband are son Zachary L. Stultz of Blue Ridge Summit; stepdaughter Amy Kellermann of Gettysburg; six grandchildren; sisters, Linda Plumley (Bill) of Thurmont, Lorraine Sims (Mike) of Falling Waters, W.Va., Patricia Sweeney (John) of Thurmont, and Susan Crouse (Edward) of Sabillasville; brothers, David Powell (April) of Fairfield, and Curtis Powell Jr. of Thurmont; several aunts, an uncle, nieces, and nephews; and many, many friends.
She was predeceased by a sister Pamela Willard.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Md., with funeral celebrant John C. Morrill officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Cemetery in Thurmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Diana’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
