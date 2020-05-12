Carol Anne (Colgan) Marzec, 87, of Lafayette, Ind., and formerly of Hanover and McSherrystown, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home in her sleep.
She was born Aug. 21, 1932, in McSherrystown, to the late Francis X. Colgan and Edith (Lawrence) Colgan.
Carol was a 1949 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. She married George J. Marzec on Nov. 7, 1953; he died Jan. 3, 1988.
For over 50 years Carol was a piano teacher, and an organist for many churches, including Immaculate Conception in New Oxford and St. Vincent’s in Hanover. Carol enjoyed gardening, painting, music and loved her cats.
Surviving are her children, Donald (Sue) Marzec of Florida and Robert (Christie Shee) Marzec of Indiana; her sister Jean Pressler of Florida; and her brother, Daniel Colgan of McSherrystown.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeannie Baran and 12 siblings.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at St. Vincent Cemetery, Hanover, with Rev. Michael P. Reid officiating.
Contributions in memory of Carol may be sent to the Lafayette Almost Home Humane Society, https://www.almosthomehumane.org/donate.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
