Estella M. Swayzer, 75, of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Born July 19, 1944 in Brooksville, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Andrew and Classie Mae (Welsby) Thomas. Estella was predeceased by her two husbands, Charles L. Davis, Sr. and Fred L. Swayzer, Sr. Estella was a member of the Amos Tabernacle Church of God and Christ in Gettysburg where she sang in the choir. She had worked for Spence Orchards in Orrtanna, the Migrant Opportunity Center in Aspers, and retired from Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital’s Dietary Staff after many years of service.
Estella enjoyed cooking, baking, playing Bingo and spending quality time with her family.
She is survived by her four children: Sharon E. Cruz and husband Marcos of Gettysburg, Charles L. Davis, Jr. and wife Wanda of Brooksville, Florida, Wesley L. Davis and companion Jessica Adams of McSherrystown and Sandra C. Swayzer of Gettysburg; two step-sons, Fred L. Swayzer, Jr. of Oak Harbor, Washington and Sanford Swayzer of Memphis, Tenn.; 21 grandchildren, a number of great grandchildren; six siblings: Mary Stokes of Brooksville, Florida, Jimmy Thomas and wife Geraldine of Kansas City, Missouri, Eugene Thomas and wife Shirley of Newport News, Virginia, Eddie Thomas and wife Mary of Dade City, Florida, Jettie Gibson of Tallahassee, Florida and Betty Tuff and husband Joe of Gettysburg, sister-in-law, Mabel Thomas of Virginia and many nieces and nephews.
Estella was predeceased by two brothers, Melvin Thomas, Jr. and George Thomas. Funeral Services will be private. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials to Genesis Gettysburg Center, 867 York Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
