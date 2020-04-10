Warren Vernon Zinck Sr., age 93, of Fayetteville, Pa., and formerly of Severna Park, Md., passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living Home.
Born Nov. 23, 1926, in Baltimore, Md., he was a son of the late Edward and Florence (Heck) Zinck. His loving wife, Elaine Holste Zinck, preceded him in death on Sept. 11, 2015.
Warren, affectionately known by his family as “Pop,” was a United States Navy veteran, having honorably served during World War II. He worked as a photo engraver for a number of years for the Baltimore News-American and the Alco Gravure. He was a member of the International Photo Engravers Union of North America.
He and his wife were very active members of the Severna Park United Methodist Church for over 50 years, where he was on the pastor parish committee and served as an usher. He and Elaine enjoyed traveling and attending social gatherings. An avid fisherman, Warren spent many hours on the Chesapeake Bay reeling them in.
He also loved cheering on the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Colts, as well as watching NASCAR. His family will always be thankful for the time they spent together in “Pop’s Garage,” where he taught his children and grandchildren everything he knew about working on cars.
Warren is survived by his children, Betty Zinck Brown and husband Ron of Gettysburg, Joann Zinck Seitz and husband Roger of Severn, Md., and Warren Vernon “Skip” Zinck Jr. and wife Lisa of Severn, Md.; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Paul Zinck.
A memorial service for Warren will be scheduled at a later date, at the Severna Park United Methodist Church, 731 Benfield Road, Severna Park, Md., where he will be placed alongside his wife in the church’s Memorial Garden.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, Pa.
Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.