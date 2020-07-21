James Dale Deatherage, 84, of Emmitsburg, Md., and Fairfield, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020. Born on April 24, 1936, in Jearoldstown, Tennessee, James was the youngest child of James Allen and Lucille (Bright) Deatherage. The family moved to Pennsylvania after the war in 1946.
James graduated from Emmitsburg High School in 1954 and enlisted in the Army where he served as a drill sergeant at Ft. Jackson, S.C. After his service, he was a Baltimore City Highway Patrolman and a county assessor in Pennsylvania. He ended his professional career as a lieutenant of security for the Department of Energy in Germanton, Md.
An avid sportsman, James loved being outdoors hunting deer, turkey and bear as well as fishing and attending sportsmen’s events. He crafted many of his own muzzle loaders and other sportsman’s regalia. He also loved classic cars and actively played various sports. He was a member of the Blue Ridge Sportsman’s Club and the AmVets Post 172.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Jack Sr. and Donald; and his sister Joan.
He is survived by his sister, Hilda Hemingway of Emmitsburg, Md.; his three sons, Mark, Matthew and Lucius; his daughter, Amanda Deatherage Kalyan of Washington, D.C.; two granddaughters; and a grandson.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service and celebration of James’ life will be held at a later date. James will lay at rest next to his Mom and Dad in Fairfield Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Fisher House that serves veterans and their families, https://engage.fisherhouse.org/.
