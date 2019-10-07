Walter A. Abreu, 70 of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Jan. 12, 1949, on Clark Air Base, an Air Force base on Luzon Island in the Philippines, he was a son of the late Walter Ramos Abreu and the late Adelfa Abreu Root. He was the loving husband of Nancy Sonia Abreu; together they shared 45 years of marriage.
Walter attended Elizabethtown High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1968. While stationed at Andrews Air Force Base, he met his wife in Annandale, Va., in 1972. After many travels, they eventually found a home in Gettysburg in 1981. He worked for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for 20 years and retired in 2015.
Walter loved more than anything spending time with his family. He also was a devoted member of the local Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation and enjoyed preaching in the door-to-door ministry.
In addition to his wife, Walter is survived by two sons, Edward and Andrew; a grandson Aiden; and four siblings, Kathy, Mary, Steve and Beverly. Walter is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members in this country and abroad.
There will be no public viewing; following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Walter will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1274 Highland Ave. Road, Gettysburg, with Elder Mike Gebhart officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331, https://vnahanover.org/donations-special-events/.
To share memories of Walter A. Abreu, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.