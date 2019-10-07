Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.