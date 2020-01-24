Carrie C. (Cramer) Wolf, 97, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Jay D. Wolf who passed away April 18, 2011; together they shared over 60 years of marriage.
Born Thursday, July 20, 1922 in Franklin County, she was a daughter of the late Charles D. and Gertrude A. (Worthington) Cramer.
Carrie was a loving mother and grandmother; she loved her family and they cherished the time spent with her. In her free time, Carrie enjoyed reading and doing word puzzles and her favorite hobby was tending to her flowers and plants, she truly had a green thumb. Carrie was also a longtime member of St. James Lutheran Church.
Carrie is survived by two children, L. Marie Rentzel and her husband Ellis of Gettysburg, Philip J. Wolf and his wife Barbara of Gettysburg; five grandchildren, Katherine Saylor and her husband Kevin of Walkersville, Md., Amanda Smyers and her husband Brandon of Gettysburg, Jason Rentzel and his wife Tammy of Gettysburg, Chad Rentzel of Gettysburg and Jaclyn Wolf of Gettysburg. Carrie is also survived by nine great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Carrie was preceded in death by a son Donald Wolf; four brothers, Myles, John, Russel, and Charles Cramer and a sister, Ruth Gulden.
There will be no public viewing. Burial will be private at Flohr’s Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
