Frances J. Doll-Rickrode, 94, of Hanover, entered into God’s eternal care on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at ManorCare, York. She was the wife of the late William H. Doll who died on Oct. 4, 1988, and Omer P. Rickrode who died on Nov. 14, 2011.
Born March 1, 1926, in Bonneauville, she was the daughter of the late Augustus J. and Averta R. (Miller) Hawn.
Frances was retired from Freeman Shoe after many years of service. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Hanover, and a 1944 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. Fran enjoyed singing with the St. Vincent choir, baking, cooking, playing cards, and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are three sons, Jeffrey L. Doll and wife Barb of Venice, Fla., Michael J. Doll and companion Marianne of McSherrystown, and David A. Doll and wife Ellen of Melbourne, Fla.; five grandchildren, Derrick, Travis, Joey, and Nikki Doll, and Ashley Bosely; and three great-grandchildren, Hudson and Winnie Doll, and Reece Laughman. She was preceded in death by seven siblings, Mary Orndorff, Paul Hawn, Anna Smith, Margaret Olinger, Grace Emig, John Hawn, and Catherine Strausbaugh.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Hanover, with Rev. Michael P. Reid II officiating.
Memorial contributions in memory of Fran may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
