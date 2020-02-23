Richard G. Burdge, 86, of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at home.
Born in Dover, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Daniel and Beryl (Hartley) Burdge, and stepfather Allan Boyd. Richard is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marlyn Gensler Burdge.
He was a graduate of Dover High School, Class of 1952, and earned an associate degree in criminal justice from County College of Morris (NJ) in 1965. Richard proudly served in the law enforcement field for 31 years, first with the Dover Police Department as a patrolman, later as a lieutenant with the Morris County Prosecutor’s office, retiring in 1992, and finishing his career as acting chief of police, Dover, N.J., upon retirement from the prosecutor’s office. He was a veteran of the New Jersey Army National Guard out of Dover, N.J., serving as sergeant for eight years with the 50th Armored Division, 113th Tank Battalion.
Richard was a former member of the First United Methodist Church in Dover, N.J., former member of the board of trustees of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church and a member of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Retired Detective Association.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Deborah Burdge Tutka (Walter) of New Jersey, and Jeffery Burdge, Donna Burdge Vincent (Don) and Diana Burdge Snell, all of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Richard J. Burdge, Mark H. Snell, Matthew A. Snell, Teodor R. Tutka, Timothy T. Tutka, Thomas N. Tutka, Tyler J. Tutka and Terrell T. Tutka; great-grandson Eli Tutka; a sister Betty Leccacori (John); and three brothers, Robert Burdge (Ann), Glen Boyd (Helen) and Dean Boyd (Sharon).
Richard has left a legacy of memories, and making his family’s lives come first before his needs.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery, 799 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Louis Nyiri officiating.
The Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The National Law Enforcement Museum, 444 E St. NW, Washington, DC 20001.
