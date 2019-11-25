Anita M. Mohring, 50, Poplar Springs Road, Orrtanna, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born May 29, 1969, in Gettysburg, the daughter of James Quesinberry Sr. of Orrtanna, and the late Kathryn Peregoy Quesinberry.
Anita was a graduate of Biglerville High School and HACC. For many years she was the chef at the Eisenhower Inn on the Emmitsburg Road in Gettysburg and most recently at Paramount Healthcare Home in Fayetteville, Pa. She enjoyed painting, gardening and spending time with her family. But, her real passion was cooking.
In addition to her father, Anita is survived by a son Ike Mohring and his wife LaBreeska of New Oxford; a daughter Hope Mohring of East Berlin; two grandchildren, Addelynn Mohring, and Samuel Mohring; a stepmother Marie Quesinberry of Orrtanna; and a brother Thomas Quesinberry of Biglerville. In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by a brother James Quesinberry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, High Street, Gettysburg. Interment will be in Heidlersburg Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Friday, Nov. 29 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
