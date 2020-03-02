Doris O. Sheaffer, age 81, of Gardners, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Transitions Health Care. She was born Friday, Dec. 7, 1938, in Middletown, the daughter of the late Herbert A. and Mabel F. (Koontz) Sheaffer.
Doris was formerly employed by Cadbury Beverages and Pfaltzgraff both in Aspers.
She is survived by two sisters, Connie L. Latham of Gates, Tenn., and Shelvey Sheaffer of Arendtsville; one brother Michael Sheaffer of York Springs; a niece Kim Gida of Arendtsville; a nephew Charles May of Gardners; Kathi J. Colbert of Elko, Nev., and Leta M. Sheaffer of York Springs. She was preceded in death by a sister Helen Malinosky; brother Kenneth Sheaffer; and stepfather Amos Smith Jr.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville ,with Rev. Gary Fanus officiating. Interment will be in Biglerville Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of services.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
