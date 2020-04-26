Ronald H. Fleming, 63, Buchanan Valley Road, Orrtanna, PA passed away suddenly on Friday, April 24, 2020.
He was born July 1, 1956 in Anchorage, Alaska the son of the late Maurice and Mildred Mallott Fleming.
Ron was the loving husband of Jane Staub Fleming for over 30 years. In addition he is also survived by his two sons, Robert Miller and his wife Jeanette of Fayetteville; William Miller and his wife Kristy of Gettysburg; two brothers, Michael Fleming and his companion Kimmie Dufford, Robert Fleming and his companion Michelle Henry; a sister, Penny Clinedinst and companion Sammy Bartrum. He was proud of his two grandchildren, Hannah Miller and Trevor Miller. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
Ron was a 1974 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He then served in the US Marine Corps from 1978 thru 1982. He worked at Mott’s in Aspers for 18 years. He was self-employed plumber for 10 years and lastly for the last 9 years he was working at Evapco in Taneytown, MD.
Due to the COVID 19 virus a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Buchanan Valley Fire Company, 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
