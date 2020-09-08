Suzanne L. Brown Bender, 72, of Gettysburg, died peacefully at her home of chronic lung disease on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
She was born Nov. 17, 1947, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Harry and Ruth McCleaf Bender.
Suzanne was a 1965 graduate of Gettysburg High School. For several years she was employed at her grandfather’s motel, The Colonial Motel. She was a homemaker most of her life. Suzanne enjoyed time spent with the Longhorn cattle on the farm in Fairfield. She also loved various cats she had over the course of many years. She was a very caring and giving person who often shared her homemade cooking and baking with her friends and neighbors. Suzanne was most happy tending to the flowers in her garden.
Ms. Bender is survived by a son, David Wolfe and his wife Karla of Biglerville; three grandchildren, David Wolfe Jr., Evan Wolfe, and Timber Wolfe; a great-grandson, Zane Wolfe; two sisters, Corinne Golden and her husband Harry of Dillsburg, Pa., and Betsy Keefer and her husband Tom of Gettysburg; and her two nieces, Abby and Ashley. She was predeceased by a brother, John E. Bender.
The family would like to thank her special friends who helped care for her, Wendy McKenrick and Becky Gleason.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 14 at Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
