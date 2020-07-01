Gerald F. Spratt Jr., 78, passed Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Donna E. (Fulford) Spratt, his wife of 34 years.
Gerald was born Jan. 30, 1942, in Marlborough, Mass., the son of the late Gerald F. and Mary J. (DiBuono) Spratt Sr.
Gerald was a 1959 graduate of Marlborough High School and served in the U.S Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He spent a large portion of his life, until retirement, working for the Maryland school system.
Jerry never met a stranger he didn’t like and always had a smile and a joke to tell. He enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with family, friends, and grandchildren. You may have known him as the legendary Leprechaun from New Oxford, who dressed from hat to toe in green visiting schools and businesses spreading his St. Patrick’s Day cheer.
In addition to his wife Donna, Gerald is survived by a son, Kenneth Spratt and his wife Debbie of South Carolina; a daughter, Kelsey Spratt of Stafford, Va.; a stepson, Scott Sheppard and his companion Sheri of Myersville, Md.; two stepdaughters, Kelly Foster and her husband Michael of Amboy, Ill., and Stephanie Livelsberger and her husband Matthew of Frederick, Md.; eight grandchildren, Tori, Lauren (Garrison Heller), Tyler, Madeline (Zack Razafinjatovo), Brianna, Drew, Allison and Erin; two sisters, Anne Marie Taft and her husband Bob of Shrewsbury, Mass., and Joan Parker of Massachusetts; and several nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.