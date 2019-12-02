Carole Joyce (Pipok) Fair, formerly from Bethlehem and most recently of Mechanicsburg, died Sunday.
She is the wife of Donald H. Fair of York Springs. She has two stepchildren, four stepgrandchildren, and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
Carole believed in volunteering in her community, in giving back the talents that God so generously gave to her. She started her own business, “Amazing Monograms,” doing monogramming and embroidery work for businesses/individuals for over 26 years.
She bought and showed alpacas in another business, “Alpaca Passion,” and sold their fleece.
Carole was involved in the Foster Care System, sponsoring a five-year-old boy. She also housed three foreign exchange students – one from Brazil, Spain and Iceland.
Carole was a Tour Guide for Hershey Entertainment and Resort Company for over 15 years, boarding buses and telling the story of Milton Hershey’s life. She was also a docent for the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence for over 20 years, educating the tourists on tour throughout the home.
A tutor for the Central PA Literacy Council, she taught English and English as a Second Language to students. Her and her husband sponsored the daughter of one of her students into the Milton Hershey School. Carole volunteered at Agia Sophia, a non-profit coffee shop and bookstore owned by several churches in the area. She worked there weekly in the kitchen and in retail.
Being a big sister with the Big Brother/Big Sister program brought Carole into the lives of many young people. She enjoyed being a Big Sister and hopefully contributed to their growth and stability.
Carole’s most cherished accomplishment was the writing of her book, “Transplanted to Better Health.” She journaled her journey from illness to wellness, through dialysis to the receiving of a kidney transplant in February 2011. The book received two awards and is available through amazon.com. She served as a member on the Board of Directors for the Kidney Foundation of Central PA.
Carole is preceded in death by her parents, John and Julie (Raydo) Pipok of Bethlehem, and a sister, Eleanor Christine, wife of the late Ralph Christine of Bethlehem. She is currently a member of Holy Apostles Orthodox Church, Mechanicsburg, but had been baptized at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, Bethlehem, and worshiped there for most her life.
Viewing is Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with service to follow at Holy Apostles Orthodox Church, 7111 Wertzville Rd. Mechanicsburg, PA.
Funeral will be Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Apostles Orthodox Church, 7111 Wertzville, Rd. Mechanicsburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Apostles Orthodox Church.
