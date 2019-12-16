Today we bid farewell and celebrate the life of a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, niece and friend. Bonnie Jean Keckler passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Hershey, Pa., at the age of 73.
Bonnie was born July 18, 1946, in Gettysburg, to the late George Stull and Elizabeth Hilty. A native of Gettysburg, Bonnie attended Delone Catholic High School, and graduated from Penn State with a degree in business. She was employed by the Gettysburg Senior Center in Gettysburg, and later by D&H Distributing in Harrisburg, Pa.
She will be remembered for her crafts, her love of the Baltimore Ravens and for her volunteering. She was an active member of the Women of the Moose lodge in Middletown and Gettysburg.
Bonnie is survived by her son Lawrence Staub II and his wife Aimee; siblings, Robert Stull, David Stull and his wife Darlene, Patti McLaughlin, John Stull and his partner Todd, and Tina Sullivan and her husband Pat; grandchildren, Evan Staub, Lauren Staub, and Riley Staub; and many other loving family members.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bonnie’s name to Women of the Moose Chapter 553, 100 Mill St., Middletown, PA 17057-0250.
A Celebration of Bonnie’s Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Middletown Moose, 100 Mill St., Middletown, PA 17057.
