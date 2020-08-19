Dennis Edward Miller, 59, of Gettysburg, entered God's eternal care, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the home of his brother and sister-in-law with his family by his side.
Born Nov. 5, 1960, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Francis L. and Rosalie C. (Martin) Miller.
Dennis was a driver and owner of Miller Hauling, and owner/operator of Landmark Landscaping. He worked for Hulcher Emergency Service out of both the Gettysburg location and the Washington, Pa., location as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for many years.
Dennis enjoyed camping, fishing, and working on his street rod. He also liked tinkering in his garage while listening to country music.
Dennis is survived by his siblings, Francis Miller and wife Ruby of Clarksburg, W.Va., Margaret Kaiser and husband David of Hanover, Pa., Robert Miller of Gettysburg, Thomas Miller and wife Florence of Cashtown, Mary Kuhn of Littlestown, Wayne Miller and wife Sherry of Hanover, Pa., George Miller and wife Rose of Abbottstown, and Stephen Miller of Gettysburg; sister-in-law Cecelia Miller of Gettysburg; his “adopted son” James T. Rebert; 20 nieces and nephews; 30 great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Miller, Fred Miller, and Mark Miller.
Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Ignatius Loyola Cemetery, Orrtanna.
Contributions may be made in memory of Dennis to Asana Hospice & Palliative Care, 2708 Commerce Drive, Suite 300, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
