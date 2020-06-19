Robert Lee (Woody) Woodson, 89, Biglerville, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born Oct. 12, 1930, in Manhattan, New York City, the son of the late Joseph Tucker and Betty (Johnson) Woodson. His wife, Jane (Sanders) Woodson, died in 1999.
Bob was a graduate of Gettysburg High School with the Class of 1949. He retired after serving for 20 years in the Pennsylvania National Guard and an additional 20 years in the Reserves. For most of his career, he was a utility inspector for Columbia Gas until his retirement. Woody was a member of the Biglerville Fire Company for 35 years and the Biglerville American Legion Post 262 for 30 years.
Bob is survived by Debra J. Woodson of Carlisle, Pa., William G. Woodson of Gettysburg, David A. Woodson and his wife Deborah of Biglerville, Cathy A. Woodson of Mt. Holly Springs, Pa.; four grandsons, two step-granddaughters; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sons, R. Douglas Woodson in 2014, and Michael E. Woodson in 2016.
A private graveside interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Benders Church Cemetery, Biglerville. A Celebration of Bob’s life will be held at the Heritage Assembly of God Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Biglerville Fire Company, 111 S. Main S., Biglerville, PA 17307; or Heritage Assembly Church of God, Youth Fund, 1575 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfunealhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.