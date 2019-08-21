Mary L. (Showers) Richwine, 69, of Carlisle and Lakeland, Florida, passed away very suddenly on July 13, 2019, at Manor Care of Carlisle.
Born July 13, 1950, in Adams County, she was the daughter of the late Oriola Mae (Smith) Showers and stepdaughter of Grayson P. Showers.
Mary was United Brethren in faith, a member of Idaville United Church.
Mary worked at Knouse Foods and also at various nursing homes in housekeeping and laundry.
Her most precious things in her life were her grandsons. She also was a great dachshund and poodle lover. She enjoyed cross stitch and sewing.
Mary is survived by a son Kenneth William Showers and wife Candace of Columbia, Tenn.; and three grandsons, Jacob, Jordan, and Logan, at home. Also surviving are her siblings, Robert and wife Judy Showers of Carlisle, Linda and husband Ed of Carlisle, Freeman and wife Vickie of Gardners, PR and wife Lisa of Aspers, and Anna and husband Joe of Aspers; and many cousins; nephews, and nieces.
She was predeceased by her sister Sandy.
Mary had a wonderful group of aunts and uncles, Beatrice and husband Roy of Lakeland, Fla., Evelyn Smith of Gardners, Hilda and Freeman Kuhn of Aspers, Ruth Smith of Gettysburg, Clair and Louetta Showers of Aspers, and Uncle Boyd Smith of Aspers, who was always there to help.
A special thanks to Chris and Brenda for all their wonderful love and help they always were so willing to give.
Mary requested no services, but please feel free to make contributions to your favorite animal shelter or Davida Dialysis Center, Carlisle, Pa.
