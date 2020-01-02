Eugenio Cornier Salls, 85, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at The Gardens Nursing Center in Gettysburg.
Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on July 10, 1934, he was the son of the late Eugenio and Modesta (Salls) Cornier. Mr. Cornier Salls was predeceased by his wife Olga Cornier.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in 1957 from The Catholic University in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and worked as a chemist for the Union Carbide Co. for several years in Ponce. While working as a student at the university, he taught young American veterans various subjects that would help them improve their future and further their education.
After his years at Union Carbide, Mr. Cornier Salls would earn a law degree from the University of Maryland in 1964 and practice in Puerto Rico and eventually moved his family to New York City and practiced law for many years in the city. He also served as an immigration officer for the government until his retirement in 2006 due to health problems. He moved to Gettysburg and spent the last 13 years to be near his sister Carmen, leading a quiet and very religious life.
Mr. Cornier Salls was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg and was a great fan of the N.Y. Giants football team.
He is survived by his children, Dr. Antonio Cornier, Victor Cornier and Olga Cornier Warner; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his sister Carmen Visnesky and her husband Lawrence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W.High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.