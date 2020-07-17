Robert “Bob” Luckenbaugh, 87, of McSherrystown, met his Lord while on vacation on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Courthouse, N.J.
He was the loving husband of Josephine “Josie” (Brown) Luckenbaugh; together they would have celebrated 69 years of marriage on Sept. 1.
Born May 21, 1933, in Glen Rock, he was a son of the late Charles H. Sr. and Ada Mae (Strausbaugh) Luckenbaugh.
Bob spent his youth in Seitzland, Pa., never far from mischief. He attended William Penn Senior High School, York, Pa., where he enjoyed a successful academic life before graduating in 1951. Bob met Josie, the love of his life, at Brown’s Orchards in Loganville, Pa. Bob and Josie married on a hot September day in 1951, a few months after high school graduation.
Bob was a man of integrity, defined by his pleasant demeanor, sharp intellect, great sense of humor and gentle spirit. He laughed freely and loved his family unconditionally, especially his grandchildren. His love of life was contagious. Bob was an avid sportsman. He loved deer hunting in Clinton County, deep sea and bay fishing and fishing in Canada. He had a keen appreciation for nature. Some of his favorite sports included golf, fishing, golf, hunting, golf, bowling and golf. Bob most of all loved spending time with his family.
Bob retired from Prudential Insurance Company in 1992 after an outstanding career as an insurance agent for 33 years. He was a member of the McSherrystown Lions Club, secretary for the Hanover Bowling League and a very active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church serving on church council, several committees, ushering, money counter and provided home communion to those unable to attend church.
He made good friends throughout his life and especially valued his “golf buddies.” Bob enjoyed traveling in the US and Canada with family to insurance conventions, vacations and visits to Texas to see his daughter. But Bob’s favorite places away from home were Cape May, N.J., and Cranberry Lake in Ontario, Canada.
Bob will be missed by all who loved him and we will miss being loved by Bob.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by four children, Judy Funke and her husband Chris of Austin, Texas, Ron Luckenbaugh and his companion Louise Koller of Hanover, Randy Luckenbaugh of McSherrystown, and Jeanne Fermier and her husband Steve of York; six grandchildren, Angela and her husband Wade, Erika, Courtney, Jeremy, Ryan and his wife Samantha, and Logan; and three great-grandchildren, Ty, Anya and Alex.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by three siblings, Charles H. Luckenbaugh Jr., Loretta J. Lightner and Richard L. Luckenbaugh.
A public outdoors memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Luckenbaugh will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the rear of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, with entrance off of North Franklin Street, between Frederick Street and West Chestnut. It is essential that all guests remain in their cars until the staff of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and Wetzel Funeral Home provides you with further directions. Guests need to arrive between 9:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. so their cars may be correctly parked for the outdoor service. Masks or face coverings are required should you exit your car for any reason. Officiating at the service will be Pastors M. David Kiel, Faye Snyder and Kathy Vitalis Hoffman. There will be no public viewing or visitation. The address for St. Matthew Lutheran Church is 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, Pa. Burial will be private in Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery, Glen Rock.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church at the address listed above.
To share memories of Robert “Bob” Luckenbaugh and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
